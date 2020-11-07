Special Weather Statement issued November 7 at 4:50AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Rain mixing with snow this evening, then becoming all
snow by midnight. Snow showers on Sunday. Snowfall amounts of 3
to 5 inches, locally higher amounts over the higher peaks.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Tonight into Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions at times.
This includes South Pass, as the combination of wind and snow
will reduce visibility. Salt River Pass will be impacted as
well. Those planning outdoor activities should be prepared for
colder weather and snow.
