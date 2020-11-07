Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 1:40PM MST until November 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches, except 4 to 10 inches on ridge tops and mountain

passes.

* WHERE…Cities such as Island Park, Challis, Clayton, Stanley,

Sun Valley, Dubois and Spencer. Mountain passes such as

Galena, Willow Creek, Monida, Targhee, Pine Creek and

Emigration. Mountain ranges including the Sawtooths, Lost

River Range, Wasatch and Big Holes.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving due to slick conditions and low

visibility. Patchy blowing snow possible on mid and upper

slopes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.