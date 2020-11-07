Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 2:13PM MST until November 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow returns to the Western Wyoming mountains tonight and
Sunday…
.A weather system will move through Western Wyoming tonight along
with a strong cold front. Periods of moderate snow will occur
tonight with snow showers continuing Sunday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions for the north
entrance of the park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for much colder weather and snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.