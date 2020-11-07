Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 2:39PM MST until November 8 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches in the valleys and 6 to 12 inches in the higher
elevations and mountain passes.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.