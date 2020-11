Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 3:32AM MST until November 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow returns to the Western Wyoming mountains tonight and

Sunday…

.A weather system will move through Western Wyoming tonight along

with a strong cold front. Periods of moderate snow will occur

tonight with snow showers continuing Sunday.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches with

locally higher amounts in the mountainous areas.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 5 PM MST Today until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions for the north

entrance of the park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be

prepared for much colder weather and snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.