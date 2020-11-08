Special Weather Statement issued November 8 at 5:07AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 5:05 AM, weather stations and webcams were showing areas of
dense fog and mist in the Wood River Valley, especially from
Gimlet, to Hailey, to Bellevue, to Timmerman Hill affecting the
Idaho Highway 75 corridor. Visibility has been reduced to one-
quarter mile to one mile at times. These conditions are expected
to continue over the next several hours.
Motorists traveling in the Wood River Valley and foothills this
morning should be aware of possible fog and significant reductions
in visibility. Slick spots due to snow showers are also possible.
Slow down, use extra caution, and avoid using high-beam
headlights when encountering fog.
