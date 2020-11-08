Special Weather Statement issued November 8 at 5:07AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 5:05 AM, weather stations and webcams were showing areas of

dense fog and mist in the Wood River Valley, especially from

Gimlet, to Hailey, to Bellevue, to Timmerman Hill affecting the

Idaho Highway 75 corridor. Visibility has been reduced to one-

quarter mile to one mile at times. These conditions are expected

to continue over the next several hours.

Motorists traveling in the Wood River Valley and foothills this

morning should be aware of possible fog and significant reductions

in visibility. Slick spots due to snow showers are also possible.

Slow down, use extra caution, and avoid using high-beam

headlights when encountering fog.