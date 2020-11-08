Skip to Content
today at 11:58 am
Published 3:26 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 3:26AM MST until November 8 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches in the valleys and 6 to 12 inches in the higher
elevations and mountain passes.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

