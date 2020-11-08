Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 4:00AM MST until November 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow in the Western Wyoming mountains Today…

* WHAT…Periods of Snow. New snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult over Teton and Togwotee

Passes today. Expect winter driving conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for much colder weather and snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.