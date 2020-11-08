Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 4:00AM MST until November 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow in the Western Wyoming mountains Today…

* WHAT…Periods of light snow. New snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST.

* IMPACTS…Expect winter driving conditions for the north

entrance of the park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for much colder weather and snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.