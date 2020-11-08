Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 4:25AM MST until November 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,
except 2 to 5 inches on ridge tops and mountain passes.
* WHERE…Cities such as Island Park, Challis, Clayton, Stanley,
Sun Valley, Dubois and Spencer. Mountain passes such as
Galena, Willow Creek, Monida, Targhee, Pine Creek and
Emigration. Mountain ranges including the Sawtooths, Lost
River Range, Wasatch and Big Holes.
* WHEN…Through 5 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving due to slick conditions and low
visibility. Patchy blowing snow possible on mid and upper
slopes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.