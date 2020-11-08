Skip to Content
November 9, 2020 1:38 am
Published 4:51 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 4:51PM MST until November 8 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

