Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 4:51PM MST until November 8 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.