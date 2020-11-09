Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 1:51PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Moist northwest flow will start this evening and bring mostly

mountain snow to areas favored for upslope flow. Expect 4 to 8

inches of snow for Island Park and Driggs with areas east of these

cities along the Wyoming border receiving 8 to 12 inches tonight

through Wednesday. The Big Hole and Wasatch mountains also look to

receive around 7 to 12 inches of snow. Additionally, the Caribou

range looks to receive around 4 to 8 inches tonight through

Wednesday.