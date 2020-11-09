Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 1:51PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Moist northwest flow will start this evening and bring mostly
mountain snow to areas favored for upslope flow. Expect 4 to 8
inches of snow for Island Park and Driggs with areas east of these
cities along the Wyoming border receiving 8 to 12 inches tonight
through Wednesday. The Big Hole and Wasatch mountains also look to
receive around 7 to 12 inches of snow. Additionally, the Caribou
range looks to receive around 4 to 8 inches tonight through
Wednesday.
