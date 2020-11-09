Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 2:50PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Accumulating snow is likely after 6 AM Tuesday morning

and going through Thursday morning. Snow accumulations could be

3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions and allow

extra time between destinations especially through Snake River

Canyon and Salt River Pass. Those planning outdoor activities

should be prepared for colder weather and snow.