Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 5:11AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Accumulating snow is likely after 6 AM Tuesday morning

and going through Thursday morning. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches in the northern half of the park and accumulations could

be 8 to 10 inches in the southern half of the park. With locally

higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions and allow

extra time between destinations. Those planning outdoor

activities should be prepared for colder weather and snow.