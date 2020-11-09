Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 5:11AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Accumulating snow is likely after 6 AM Tuesday morning
and going through Thursday morning. Accumulations of 3 to 6
inches in Jackson Valley with accumulations of 8 to 10 inches in
Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. Locally higher amounts are
possible.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains including Jackson Hole
and the city of Jackson.
* WHEN…Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions and allow
extra time between destinations especially through Teton and
Togwotee Passes. Those planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for colder weather and snow.
