Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 5:11AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Accumulating snow is likely after 6 AM Tuesday morning

and going through Thursday morning. Accumulations of 3 to 6

inches in Jackson Valley with accumulations of 8 to 10 inches in

Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. Locally higher amounts are

possible.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains including Jackson Hole

and the city of Jackson.

* WHEN…Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions and allow

extra time between destinations especially through Teton and

Togwotee Passes. Those planning outdoor activities should be

prepared for colder weather and snow.