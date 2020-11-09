Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 5:11AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Accumulating snow is likely after 6 AM Tuesday morning
and going through Thursday morning. Snow accumulations could be
3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions and allow
extra time between destinations especially through Snake River
Canyon and Salt River Pass. Those planning outdoor activities
should be prepared for colder weather and snow.
