Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 5:11AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Accumulating snow is likely after 6 AM Tuesday morning
and going through Thursday morning. Snow accumulations could be
3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…Star Valley including the cities of Afton, Alpine, Star
Valley Ranch and Thayne.
* WHEN…Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions and allow
extra time between destinations. Those planning outdoor
activities should be prepared for colder weather and snow.
