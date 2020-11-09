Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 5:11AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Accumulating snow is likely after 6 AM Tuesday morning

and going through Thursday morning. Snow accumulations could be

3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Star Valley including the cities of Afton, Alpine, Star

Valley Ranch and Thayne.

* WHEN…Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions and allow

extra time between destinations. Those planning outdoor

activities should be prepared for colder weather and snow.