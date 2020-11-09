Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 2:15PM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More snow on the way to the western Wyoming mountains Tuesday

and Wednesday…

.An approaching weather system will kick off light snow showers

in the western mountains late Tuesday morning, and into the

valleys Tuesday afternoon. The showers will become heavier late

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the majority of the

valley snow expected during the day Wednesday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches, with locally higher amounts up to 15 inches in the

Tetons.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee

Passes Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Expect winter

driving conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.