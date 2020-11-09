Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 2:15PM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More snow on the way to the western Wyoming mountains Tuesday

and Wednesday…

.An approaching weather system will kick off light snow showers

in the western mountains late Tuesday morning, and into the

valleys Tuesday afternoon. The showers will become heavier late

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the majority of the

valley snow expected during the day Wednesday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Tuesday to 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.