Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 2:15PM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More snow on the way to the western Wyoming mountains Tuesday
and Wednesday…
.An approaching weather system will kick off light snow showers
in the western mountains late Tuesday morning, and into the
valleys Tuesday afternoon. The showers will become heavier late
Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the majority of the
valley snow expected during the day Wednesday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Tuesday to 10 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
