Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 2:15PM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More snow on the way to the western Wyoming mountains Tuesday
and Wednesday…
.An approaching weather system will kick off light snow showers
in the western mountains late Tuesday morning, and into the
valleys Tuesday afternoon. The showers will become heavier late
Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the majority of the
valley snow expected during the day Wednesday.
* WHAT…Snow expected, mainly in the southern half of the park.
Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches in the lower
elevations, and 6 to 10 inches in the higher elevations.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 10 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
