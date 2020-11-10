Special Weather Statement issued November 10 at 1:55PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Accumulating snow is likely later this afternoon through
Wednesday Night.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. Snow accumulations could
be 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts.
* WHEN…This afternoon through Wednesday night. The heaviest
snow is expected late tonight through Wednesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions and allow
extra time between destinations especially across Salt River
Pass. Those planning outdoor activities should be prepared for
colder weather and snow.
Comments