Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:55 pm

Special Weather Statement issued November 10 at 1:55PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Accumulating snow is likely later this afternoon through
Wednesday Night.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. Snow accumulations could
be 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHEN…This afternoon through Wednesday night. The heaviest
snow is expected late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions and allow
extra time between destinations especially across Salt River
Pass. Those planning outdoor activities should be prepared for
colder weather and snow.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content