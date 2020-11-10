Special Weather Statement issued November 10 at 2:42AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Accumulating snow is likely later Today through Wednesday

Night.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. Snow accumulations could

be 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHEN…Today through Wednesday night. The heaviest snow is

expected late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions and allow

extra time between destinations especially across Salt River

Pass. Those planning outdoor activities should be prepared for

colder weather and snow.