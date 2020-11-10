Winter Weather Advisory issued November 10 at 2:20AM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over the far West Today and Wednesday…

.A weather system will bring light snow across far western Wyoming

today. The snow is expected to become heavier tonight into

Wednesday morning before tapering off Wednesday evening.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park. Total snowfall between 3 and

6 inches in the north, and 4 to 8 over the southern half of

Yellowstone. Locally a foot of snow could occur across the

southwest.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 10 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest

snow is expected late tonight into Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.