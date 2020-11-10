Winter Weather Advisory issued November 10 at 2:20AM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over the far West Today and Wednesday…
.A weather system will bring light snow across far western Wyoming
today. The snow is expected to become heavier tonight into
Wednesday morning before tapering off Wednesday evening.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley. Total snowfall between 3
and 6 inches. Isolated higher amounts of 8 or 9 inches possible
near Moran Junction and Jackson Lake Dam.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Tuesday to 10 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest
snow is expected late tonight into Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult with slick and snowpacked
roads especially Wednesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced to under a half
mile in heavier snowfall.
Slow down and use caution while traveling, and allow extra time to
reach your destination.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.