Winter Weather Advisory issued November 10 at 2:20AM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over the far West Today and Wednesday…
.A weather system will bring light snow across far western Wyoming
today. The snow is expected to become heavier tonight into
Wednesday morning before tapering off Wednesday evening.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph resulting in areas of blowing snow.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. Total snowfall between
6 and 12 inches are expected with isolated 16 inches in the
Teton Range.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 10 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest
snow is expected late tonight into Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee
Passes tonight and Wednesday morning. Expect winter driving
conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced to under a
quarter mile in heavier snowfall.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Please share your travel plans with friends and family.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.