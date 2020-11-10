Winter Weather Advisory issued November 10 at 2:41PM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over the far West Today and Wednesday…

.A weather system will bring light snow across far western

Wyoming today. The snow is expected to become heavier tonight

into Wednesday morning before tapering off Wednesday evening.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Winds gusting as high

as 45 mph resulting in areas of blowing snow. Total snowfall

between 6 and 12 inches are expected with isolated 16 inches

in the Teton Range.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, including Teton and

Togwotee Passes.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 10 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest

snow is expected late tonight into Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and

Togwotee Passes tonight and Wednesday morning. Expect winter

driving conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced to under a

quarter mile in heavier snowfall.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please share your travel plans with friends and family.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.