Winter Weather Advisory issued November 10 at 5:38PM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Significant Snow over the far West through Wednesday…

.A weather system will bring light snow across far western

Wyoming today. The snow is expected to become heavier tonight

into Wednesday morning before tapering off Wednesday evening.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Winds gusting as high as

45 mph, resulting in areas of blowing snow. Total snowfall

between 6 and 12 inches are expected, with locally higher

amounts up to 16 inches in the Teton Range.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, including Teton and

Togwotee Passes.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected

late tonight into Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and

Togwotee Passes tonight and Wednesday morning. Expect winter

driving conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced to under a

quarter mile in heavier snowfall.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please share your travel plans with friends and family.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.