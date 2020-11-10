Winter Weather Advisory issued November 10 at 5:38PM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over the far West through Wednesday…
.A weather system will bring light snow across far western
Wyoming today. The snow is expected to become heavier tonight
into Wednesday morning before tapering off Wednesday evening.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Total snowfall
between 3 and 6 inches. Locally higher amounts of 6 to 8 inches
possible near Moran Junction and Jackson Lake Dam.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected
late tonight into Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult with slick and snowpacked
roads especially Wednesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced to under a
half mile in heavier snowfall.
Slow down and use caution while traveling, and allow extra time
to reach your destination.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.