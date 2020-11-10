Winter Weather Advisory issued November 10 at 5:38PM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over the far West through Wednesday…

.A weather system will bring light snow across far western

Wyoming today. The snow is expected to become heavier tonight

into Wednesday morning before tapering off Wednesday evening.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snowfall between 3

and 6 inches in the north, and 4 to 8 over the southern half of

Yellowstone. Locally higher amounts up to a foot could occur

across the southwest.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MST Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected

late tonight into Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.