Winter Weather Advisory issued November 10 at 9:48PM MST until November 11 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. 2 to 5 inches over Lost Trail Pass and Williams Creek
Summit.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.