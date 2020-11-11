Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:29 am

Special Weather Statement issued November 11 at 1:29AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. Snow accumulations could
be 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHEN…Now through tonight. The heaviest snow is expected
through noon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions and allow
extra time between destinations especially across Salt River
Pass. Those planning outdoor activities should be prepared for
colder weather and snow.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content