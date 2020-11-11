Special Weather Statement issued November 11 at 5:40AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Several bands of snow are expected to bring accumulating snowfall

throughout the region today. Forecasts are for 1 or 2 inches

across the Upper Snake Plain areas including the cities of Idaho

Falls, Rexburg and St. Anthony with a possible convergence event

forecast this afternoon and evening. This may enhance these

snowfall amounts in the areas the convergence bands progresses.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are forecast at Ashton Hill. Heavier

snow accumulations are forecast across the Eastern Highland/Caribou

Highland areas, impacting Pine Creek Pass with 4 to 6 inches of

snow accumulation forecast through tomorrow morning. Elsewhere in

this region, widespread snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are

forecast through tomorrow morning. In addition, winds are expected

to be breezy throughout the day; creating areas of blowing snow.