Special Weather Statement issued November 11 at 5:40AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Snowy roads from a band of heavier snow showers are tracking

along the I-86/I-15 corridor earlier this morning, impacting

travel through American Falls, Pocatello, Inkom, Fort Hall and

other locations across the Lower Snake Plain and Magic Valley.

Look for the snow band to track to the east around 25 to 30 mph

with additional lighter showers behind it this morning.

Visibility in several areas are noted below 1 mile. Slow down if

you are traveling this morning; you may not be able to see the

driver ahead of you.