Special Weather Statement issued November 11 at 5:40AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Snowy roads from a band of heavier snow showers are tracking
along the I-86/I-15 corridor earlier this morning, impacting
travel through American Falls, Pocatello, Inkom, Fort Hall and
other locations across the Lower Snake Plain and Magic Valley.
Look for the snow band to track to the east around 25 to 30 mph
with additional lighter showers behind it this morning.
Visibility in several areas are noted below 1 mile. Slow down if
you are traveling this morning; you may not be able to see the
driver ahead of you.
Comments