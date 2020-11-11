Winter Storm Warning issued November 11 at 1:06AM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over the far West through this Evening…

.A weather system will bring moderate to heavy snow across far

western Wyoming and slowly taper off Wednesday evening.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM this evening. The heaviest snow will occur

through noon.

* SNOW AMOUNTS SO FAR…As of 1 AM, 3 to 6 inches has fallen.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult over Teton and Togwotee

mountain passes especially for the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be near a tenth of a mile

at times in heavy snow bursts and blowing snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please share your travel plans with friends and family.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.