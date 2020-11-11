Winter Storm Warning issued November 11 at 3:32PM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over the far West through this Evening…
* WHAT…Snow showers, moderate to heavy at times this evening.
New snowfall of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM.
* SNOW AMOUNTS SO FAR…12 to 18 inches with a few places with
higher amounts.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult over Teton and Togwotee
mountain passes especially for the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be near a tenth of a mile
at times in heavy snow bursts and blowing snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Please share your travel plans with friends and family.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.