Winter Weather Advisory issued November 11 at 1:06AM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over the far West through this Evening…

.A weather system will bring moderate to heavy snow across far

western Wyoming and slowly taper off Wednesday evening.

* WHAT…Periods of Snow.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park. Additional snow amounts will

be 1 to 3 inches across the north, and 3 to 6 over southern

Yellowstone.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected

through noon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be under a quarter mile in

heavier snowfall.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. People recreating in

the backcountry could become disorientating as tracks could

quickly become obscured.