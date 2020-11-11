Winter Weather Advisory issued November 11 at 1:06AM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over the far West through this Evening…
.A weather system will bring moderate to heavy snow across far
western Wyoming and slowly taper off Wednesday evening.
* WHAT…Periods of Snow.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park. Additional snow amounts will
be 1 to 3 inches across the north, and 3 to 6 over southern
Yellowstone.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected
through noon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be under a quarter mile in
heavier snowfall.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. People recreating in
the backcountry could become disorientating as tracks could
quickly become obscured.