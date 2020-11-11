Winter Weather Advisory issued November 11 at 1:06AM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over the far West through this Evening…

.A weather system will bring moderate to heavy snow across far

western Wyoming and slowly taper off Wednesday evening.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected

through noon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times with slick and

snowpacked roads especially this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced to under a

half mile in heavier snowfall.

Slow down and use caution while traveling, and allow extra time

to reach your destination.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.