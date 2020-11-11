Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 11 at 3:32PM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Significant Snow over the far West through this Evening…

* WHAT…Periods of snow showers. New snowfall of 1 to 3 inches
this evening.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous at the north entrance road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be under a quarter mile
in heavier snowfall.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. People recreating in
the backcountry could become disorientating as tracks could
quickly become obscured.

National Weather Service

