Winter Weather Advisory issued November 11 at 3:32PM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow over the far West through this Evening…
* WHAT…Periods of snow showers, moderate to heavy at times. New
snowfall from a trace to 2 inches in the Star Valley. Snowfall
in the Jackson Valley will range from 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times with slick and
snowpacked roads especially this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced to under a half
mile in heavier snow showers.
Slow down and use caution while traveling, and allow extra time
to reach your destination.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.