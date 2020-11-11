Winter Weather Advisory issued November 11 at 3:32PM MST until November 11 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow over the far West through this Evening…

* WHAT…Periods of snow showers, moderate to heavy at times. New

snowfall from a trace to 2 inches in the Star Valley. Snowfall

in the Jackson Valley will range from 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times with slick and

snowpacked roads especially this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced to under a half

mile in heavier snow showers.

Slow down and use caution while traveling, and allow extra time

to reach your destination.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.