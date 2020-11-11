Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 1:08 pm
Published 4:56 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 11 at 4:56AM MST until November 11 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. 2 to 5 inches over Lost Trail Pass and Williams Creek
Summit.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content