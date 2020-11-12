Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 2:41PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming Friday afternoon
through Saturday evening…
.A winter storm will begin to impact western Wyoming Friday
afternoon, and last through Saturday evening. Significant
accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western
Wyoming. Snow will start to taper off Saturday night.
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected. Locally higher
amounts are possible in northern Jackson Hole near Moran. Wind
gusts to 40 mph are expected, especially in open areas.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Friday through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult including through Salt
River Pass, Snake River and Hoback Canyons. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing snow and snow could
significantly reduce visibility to a tenth of a mile.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
