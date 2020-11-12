Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 2:41PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming Friday afternoon
through Saturday evening…
.A winter storm will begin to impact western Wyoming Friday
afternoon, and last through Saturday evening. Significant
accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western
Wyoming. Snow will start to taper off Saturday night.
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 12 to 16 inches expected in the Tetons and 8 to
10 inches in the Gros Ventres. Winds will gust as high as 50
mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Friday through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee
mountain passes. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce
visibility to near whiteout conditions at times. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold wind chills as low as 20 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
