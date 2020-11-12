Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 2:41PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming Friday afternoon

through Saturday evening…

.A winter storm will begin to impact western Wyoming Friday

afternoon, and last through Saturday evening. Significant

accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western

Wyoming. Snow will start to taper off Saturday night.

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 12 to 16 inches expected in the Tetons and 8 to

10 inches in the Gros Ventres. Winds will gust as high as 50

mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Friday through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee

mountain passes. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce

visibility to near whiteout conditions at times. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold wind chills as low as 20 below

zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.