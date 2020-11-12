Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 2:41PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming Friday afternoon

through Saturday evening…

.A winter storm will begin to impact western Wyoming Friday

afternoon, and last through Saturday evening. Significant

accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western

Wyoming. Snow will start to taper off Saturday night.

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 10 to 14 inches expected,with locally higher

amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Friday to 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult over Salt River Pass.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to

near whiteout conditions at times. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold wind chills as low as 20 below

zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

