Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 3:26PM MST until November 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches for lower areas with 12 to 18 inches for mountain areas
(with mountains tops around 28 inches) along with winds gusting
as high as 35 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Stanley, Smiley Creek, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena,
Galena Summit, and Copper Basin.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult due to moderate to heavy
snow with high snow rates. Patchy blowing snow will likely
significantly reduce visibility as well. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the morning and especially the
evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
