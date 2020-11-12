Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 3:26PM MST until November 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches with 12 to 18 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Island Park, Targhee Pass, Pine Creek
Pass, Wayan, and Victor.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult due to moderate
and heavy snow with high snow rates. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility as well. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
