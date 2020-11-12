Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 7:03PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming Late Friday

Afternoon through Saturday evening…

.A winter storm will begin to impact western Wyoming Friday

afternoon, and last through Saturday evening. Significant

accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western

Wyoming. Snow will start to taper off Saturday night.

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected. Locally higher

amounts are possible from Moose to Moran. Wind gusts to 40 mph

are expected, especially in open areas.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Friday through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult including through the

Snake River and Hoback Canyons, as well as north of the Jackson

Airport. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and

evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing snow and snow could

significantly reduce visibility to a tenth of a mile.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.