Winter Storm Warning issued November 12 at 7:03PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming Late Friday

Afternoon through Saturday evening…

.A winter storm will begin to impact western Wyoming Friday

afternoon, and last through Saturday evening. Significant

accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western

Wyoming. Snow will start to taper off Saturday night.

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the northern portion of the

park around Mammoth, 5 to 8 inches across central portions of

the park, and 8 to 22 inches in the south and southwest

portion of the park, including the South Entrance. Winds will

gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Friday through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be near a tenth of a mile

at times in heavy snow bursts and blowing snow. Near white out

conditions can be expected in elevated exposed areas.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.