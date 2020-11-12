Winter Weather Advisory issued November 12 at 2:40PM MST until November 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
and 5 to 7 inches expected over Lost Trail Pass. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
