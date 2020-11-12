Winter Weather Advisory issued November 12 at 2:41PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming Friday afternoon

through Saturday evening…

.A winter storm will begin to impact western Wyoming Friday

afternoon, and last through Saturday evening. Significant

accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western

Wyoming. Snow will start to taper off Saturday night.

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 3 to 6 with higher amounts possible near

Cokeville. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Friday to 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be near a tenth of a mile

at times in heavy snow bursts and blowing snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.