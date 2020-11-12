Winter Weather Advisory issued November 12 at 3:26PM MST until November 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches

down low with 5 to 10 inches for mountain areas. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon,

Howe, Arco, Mackay, Challis, Hailey, Bellevue and Picabo.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery, if not difficult, road conditions

due to moderate snow. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility as well. The hazardous conditions could impact

the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.